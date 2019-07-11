Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

Related story Former Santander Arena GM returns to lead Reading Royals

READING, Pa. - David Farrar is finding himself back in a familiar place.

Farrar, the general manager of the Reading Royals, will be expanding his duties by also serving as general manager of the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center, the Berks County Convention Center Authority and SMG announced Thursday.

"The Board members and I am delighted that David has agreed to meet the challenge of this expanded role," said Michael Ehlerman, the authority's chairman. "I am looking forward to a very bright future for Reading's entertainment facilities and the Reading Royals."

Farrar, who was hired by the Royals in February, led the SMG-managed venues for three years before leaving Berks County in February 2018 for a job in Lexington, Kentucky.

"We are happy to welcome David Farrar back to the SMG family, and look forward to a highly successful future for the Reading Royals and the Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center," said Tony Cima, senior vice president for Montgomery County-based SMG.

Farrar will be responsible for the overall management, promotion, programming and day-to-day operation of the Royals as well as the Santander Arena on Penn Street and the Santander Performing Arts Center on North Sixth Street.

Farrar's previous tenure in Reading included the venues' best financial performance during the 2017-18 fiscal year, officials said.