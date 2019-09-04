RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
'We are just so appreciative of this'
READING, Pa. - Students in the Reading School District will head back to class Thursday. When they arrive, their teachers will have plenty of supplies, thanks the annual Stuff the Bus event.
"Anything from notebooks, crayons, markers, pencil boxes, pencils, scissors, everything the students would need for a good day in class," said Margie Moses with Tower Health.
Tower Health partnered with the United Way to help relieve some financial stress on teachers through the ninth annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
"This really gives us a good head start for the year," said Brooke Dower, an RSD teacher.
Each year, teachers dig into their own pockets to make sure students have access to supplies, but instead of pulling cash from their pockets, this event let 105 Reading School District teachers and 24 nurses pull what they need from boxes of supplies
"We are just so appreciative of this," said Dower. "[It] is absolutely amazing."
To make all this possible, donations were collected, and Reading Hospital staff adopted classrooms.
More donations showed up at 10th and Green Elementary School to help the students there.
"We're all very excited to be able to help out during this time," said Kila Gorman with the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.
The mall stepped up by donating $1,000 and 200 backpacks filled with supplies.
"I hope that they see that their community is rooting for them," said Susan Lozada, 10th and Green's principal.
