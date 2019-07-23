Ryan Howard, Reading's Pagoda combine for unique bobblehead
READING, Pa. - When it comes to filling out their list of bobblehead giveaways each year, the Reading Fightin Phils' promotions people seem to have no shortage of ideas.
That appears obvious when you look at this season's& lineup, which includes bobbling likenesses of local athletes who never even took the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in a Fightins uniform.
Then, there's the bobblehead that was given to fans at Monday night's game. It certainly wasn't the first time the Fightins have paid tribute to Ryan Howard in the form of a bobblehead, but it's safe to say the three-time All-Star first baseman and World Series champ has never been depicted like this.
The resin figure combines one of the most successful players in the Phillies organization with Reading's most-famous landmark for a "Ryan Howard IS the Pagoda" bobblehead.
The giveaway came a little more than a week after the Philadelphia Phillies paid tribute to Howard in a retirement ceremony at Citizens Bank Park, where he played his entire major league career from 2004 until 2016.
