Sacred Heart Villa retirement home set to close this fall
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A senior living community in Muhlenberg Township is planning to close its doors.
Sacred Heart Villa said Thursday that it will shut down at the end of October, and the property will be sold.
The Missionary Sisters said there are several factors behind the decision to close, including the aging staff of sisters who work at the home and the cost to maintain the building on Seminary Avenue.
"We're looking to collaborate with maybe another religious community or you know someplace where our sisters can be well cared for and feel at home," said Sister Rose Marie Sommers.
Sacred Heart Villa, formerly St. Michael Convent, opened in 2004. There are currently about 60 residents.
