Saucony Creek Brewing set to open Wednesday in Reading

69 News

READING, Pa. - A grand opening is set for a brewpub at the Franklin Street Station in Reading.

Saucony Creek Brewing says its new brewpub will open 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Maxatawny Township-based beer brewer announced plans for the pub in February of last year.

There's seating for about 120 people in the space that originally served as the passenger waiting area.

There's also a section for outdoor seating.