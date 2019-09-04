SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
The U.S. Small Business Administration is once again providing low-interest loans to people impacted by recent flooding.
Governor Wolf's office says the SBA has declared a disaster in Berks County after flash flooding on July 11 and 12 caused extensive damage.
Loans are available for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits.
The SBA will set up a "Disaster Loan Outreach Center" at the Salvation Army office in Boyertown.
The center will open on Friday.
