SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
Outreach center open in Boyertown through Sept. 17
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Time is running out for victims of flash flooding in Berks County to receive help from the federal government.
The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday reminded people impacted by the flooding on July 11 and 12 that a disaster outreach center remains open at the Salvation Army office in Boyertown through Sept. 17.
Low-interest loans are available for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that suffered physical damage or economic injury.
Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 2.75% for nonprofits, and 1.938% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years, officials said.
The deadline to apply for loans to cover physical damage is November 4; businesses seeking loans to cover economic injury have until May 20, 2020, to apply.
The outreach center is staffed with people to assist victims with the application process and answer questions. Applications can also be completed and submitted online.
In-person help is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The center will close Tuesday, the 17th, at 4 p.m.
For more information about the disaster loan program, call the SBA at 800-659-2955.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks health officials echo CDC's warning about vaping
The Food and Drug Administration will be putting out some very strong recommendations regarding e-cigarettes.Read More »
- Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Berks police solving more crimes thanks to social media tips
- SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
- PHOTOS: 9/11 remembrance events in Berks
- 7 from Berks on death row as court asked to outlaw penalty
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem firefighters and police hold annual 9/11 remembrance softball game
- New restaurant serving arepas in Allentown is booming, sometimes needs to close its doors early
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Berks police solving more crimes thanks to social media tips
- SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Updated Lehigh County Commissioners look to increase fund for homeless veterans
- Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation
- Easton City Council approves proposal for engineering services for 4th Street Garage
- Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common