SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Time is running out for victims of flash flooding in Berks County to receive help from the federal government.

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday reminded people impacted by the flooding on July 11 and 12 that a disaster outreach center remains open at the Salvation Army office in Boyertown through Sept. 17.

Low-interest loans are available for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that suffered physical damage or economic injury.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 2.75% for nonprofits, and 1.938% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years, officials said.

The deadline to apply for loans to cover physical damage is November 4; businesses seeking loans to cover economic injury have until May 20, 2020, to apply.

The outreach center is staffed with people to assist victims with the application process and answer questions. Applications can also be completed and submitted online.

In-person help is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The center will close Tuesday, the 17th, at 4 p.m.

For more information about the disaster loan program, call the SBA at 800-659-2955.