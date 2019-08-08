Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Cumru Township police say a new take on an old identity theft and Social Security scam has people in the area spooked.

"Well, it's very scary because if they're in a uniform, you would trust them and so you open the door," said Jeanne Brock of Spring Township, after just paying a visit to a friend in the neighborhood where a woman got scammed.

Police say two men wearing black suits and posing as U.S. Marshals showed up at a woman's door Wednesday on Fairway Road in the Flying Hills development.

Police say the scammers told the woman her Social Security card was compromised, and she was wanted on drug trafficking charges in Texas. They demanded her social, or they said they'd cuff her.

"Asking her to verify her Social Security information and providing her with some details as to whom was arrested in Texas," said Chief Madison Winchester, with the Cumru Township Police Department.

The woman did what police say not to do: she provided the men with her social.

They left, but the scam didn't stop there, as she received several bogus buzzes on her cell phone by people asking for more vital information. Police say the woman is now busy calling credit agencies to monitor any further fraud, and they're telling everyone in the area to keep an eye out for the fake officials.

"Even if we can't necessarily identify who's making the calls, we can at least track them and provide the person with the reassurance that this was a scam," Winchester said. "This was a fraud."

If you have any information about the individuals involved, you are asked to contact Cumru Township Police.