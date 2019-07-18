Schlegel Park pool forced to close again because of storm
Pool expected to reopen at noon Friday
READING, Pa. - It hasn't been an easy summer for the folks who manage Reading's only city-owned swimming pool.
Wednesday night's storm caused damage that forced the pool to close again Thursday, according to the Reading Recreation Commission, which posted the notice on its Facebook page, using the hashtag #rainraingoaway.
This is the second time this summer the pool has been closed because of a storm. In late-June, the pool was closed for nearly a week after muddy floodwater and debris rushed into the pool, damaging its pump station.
This time around, the pool is expected to be closed for only one day. The commission said it expects to reopen to swimmers at noon Friday, just in time for three days of extreme heat and humidity, with temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, but feeling like 100 or above.
"We're calling all available staff in," Matt Lubas, Reading's recreation supervisor, told 69 News about its plans for the extreme heat.
The pool will remain open an hour later -- until 8 p.m. -- Friday and Saturday..
