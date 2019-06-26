Schlegel Park Pool scheduled to reopen after flooding damage

READING, Pa. - The Schlegel Park Pool remains closed one week after heavy rain triggered flooding in Reading and surrounding towns. However if the cleanup goes as planned the gates should open Thursday at 12 p.m.

The water at the Schlegel Park Pool isn't as clear as it used to be. At least not yet.

"It's unfortunate. Mother Nature did us wrong here," said recreation supervisor Matt Lubas.

Flood water rushed in last week, filling the pool with mud and debris and damaging the pump station.

"All our electrical were submerged it's taken a little bit more time," Lubas said.

The pool was supposed to open sooner, but officials said electrical issues and mud stuck in the pumps delayed the opening. And while the water looks better, it's not quite where it needs to be.

"We need to make sure it's safe and that we're meeting all health and regulations and standards," Lubas said.

Since the flood, folks who use Reading's only public pool have had to look for other options to stay cool. Some are turning to places like the splash pad at North 11th and Pike.

"They love the pool. They love to go to Schlegel pool and have fun in the baby pool and the big pool," said parent Brooke Laws.

Laws said she's been following the updates on the cleanup process.

"The day after they had it all drained out and they are pressure washing it so I know they are working hard to get it back up and running for us," said Laws.

So until the cleanup is done, she and her crew are making do.

Several community pools have opened their gates for people with memberships at Schlegel Park Pool for a discounted rate.

Most people who use the pool aren't members, making the pool their only option.