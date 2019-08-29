School bus stop shelter packed with trash sparks investigation
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - It's a gross problem for students in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Authorities said someone keeps dumping trash at a school bus stop.
The illegal dumping isn't just keeping the kids out since the shelter is on private property.
The property is owned by the Hillcrest RV and Mobile Home Park and the manager told WFMZ's Katiera Winfrey new trash showed up again Thursday. A new township ordinance will impose stiff penalties for folks caught doing this, and police are investigating.
The shelter doesn't look like much. It's a place for kids waiting for the school bus to stay out of the rain and snow. But there's no room for them now, because it's packed with junk.
"Think of somebody else rather than yourself," said property manager Kathi Oakes.
Oakes manages the Hillcrest RV and Mobile Home Park in Upper Tulpehocken Township. The shelter sits on the property, so when people illegally dump trash there, it costs her $50 to get rid of it.
"It's not right for people to do this kind of thing."
She put up no dumping signs on another part of the property where folks were also dumping trash.
Police are working to gather leads and urging folks to keep watch.
Township officials said a new ordinance regarding littering and dumping is going into effect.
It reads in part: "Any person or persons convicted of violating any of the provisions of this chapter shall be subject to a fine not to exceed $1,000 per violation, plus costs of prosecution."
Violators also face jail time.
Recycling is accepted at the township office, and even with large signs, some people still don't follow the rules.
"We haven't had any instances of furniture but things like tarps and some tires and old metal storage containers," said township supervisor Robert Deisemann.
Meantime Oakes is keeping watch and giving a reminder.
"This is a shelter for the children to use," said Oakes.
The township also encourages folks to utilize bulk trash day pick up services.
