School improvement plans outlined for Reading School Board

READING, Pa. - Leaders from Reading High School, Reading Intermediate High School and Southern Junior High School presented highlights from their school improvement plans for 2019-2020 to the Reading School Board at its Committee of the Whole Meeting on Wednesday.

Reading High School Principal Eric Turman outlined three challenges and three solutions that his school will address.

He said they want to foster a culture of high expectations of success for all students, educators, families, and community members. In order to do so, the school will develop vision and value statements for all stakeholders; in addition, the school will create plans to support each stakeholder to achieve this vision.

He said they want to promote and sustain a positive school environment where all members feel welcomed, supported and safe in school: socially, emotionally, intellectually, and physically. He said to do so, Reading High will create a culture of collaboration and respect for the various voices within stakeholder groups.

He said they want to build leadership capacity and empower staff in the development and successful implementation of initiatives that better serve students, staff and the school. To do this, he said the school will restructure the decision-making process to gain input from stakeholders and create open opportunities for staff to serve in leadership positions.

The Intermediate High School's challenges and answers were described by Principal Geina Beaver.

She said there is a lack of evidence that the school fosters a culture of high expectations for success for all students, educators, families and community members. To meet the challenge, 100% of teachers will collaboratively develop measurable student goals by June 2020, as measured by completion and communication of student goals sheets for all students. She said the school aims to meet interim PSSA targets of 20% proficiency in math and 32% proficiency in ELA on 2020 PSSA. She said it will meet the Pennslvania standard for academic growth.

She said there is a lack of evidence that the school has a multi-tiered system of supports for academics and behavior. Therefore, 100% of teachers will provide documented intervention strategies during core instruction based on student needs. The school aims to reduce the average number of students with chronic misconduct, as defined by 10 or more conduct referrals per quarter, by 50% by June 2020 and 90% of students will report that they feel safe in all areas of the building (classrooms, hallways, bathrooms and cafeteria) by the same time.

JuliAnne Kline, director of instructional services and professional development, presented the Southern Middle School program for vacationing Principal Andrew Kidd.

Kline said they want to foster a culture of high expectations for success for all students, educators, families, and community members. By June 30, 2020, Southern Middle aims to have 100% of teachers following School Wide Instructional expectations and a minimum of three research-based strategies based on administrative and peer-to-peer walkthroughs that will occur on a weekly basis.

She said the school wishes to implement evidence-based strategies to engage families to support learning. By June 30, 2020, Southern Middle School aims to have 50% of parents and 15 community members such as United Way, Communities in Schools, BCAP, Centro Hispano, Progressions, Hawk Mountain Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of Eastern PA, Big Brother/Big Sister of Berks County, Berks Teens Matter, Healthier Harvest, Salvation Army, Reading Corps, Family Promise, Berks Encore, Opportunity House, YMCA, Olivet Boys and Girls Club, actively engaged in two or more of the following events: volunteer activities, conferences and parent/community events.

She said the school wants to use multiple professional learning designs to support the learning needs of staff. By June 30, 2020, the school aims to have 100% of all educators and support staff of Southern Middle School actively participating in professional learning opportunities. It also aims to embed a minimum of three instructional practices with 95% or better fidelity as measured by classroom observation data.

School Improvement Plans for the other schools in the District will be presented later in the year.