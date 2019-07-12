School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood
9-year-old was student at Pine Forge Elementary
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Some young students in the Boyertown Area School District are among those having to cope with the tragic outcome of Thursday's flash flooding in Berks County.
The 9-year-old boy who died, Preston Dray, was a student at Pine Forge Elementary School in Douglass Township. He was with his mom, Pamela Snyder, when their car was washed away by floodwaters before rescue crews could safely reach them.
"Students and staff will react in different ways to tragedies of this nature, so it will be important to have support available to assist both staff and students in need," Dana Bedden, the district's superintendent, said in a letter to parents on Friday.
Counselors were made available to students at the school on Friday. They will be on hand to offer their support again on Monday, from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
"Often, we do not know how connected students and families are to each other so please observe your child closely over the next several days and weeks to watch for signs of distress which may indicate a need for additional support and guidance," Bedden said.
Anyone with concerns or questions regarding a child and his or her response to the tragedy can contact the district's student services department at 610-369-7548.
