School to continue grief counseling for remainder of week

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Heartbreak and grief fill the halls of an elementary school in Berks County, days after the tragic deaths of a student and his younger sister.

"There is a great deal of grief and anger, and shock, sadness," said Dr. Ed Michalik, administrator of the county's Mental Health/ Developmental Disabilities (MH/DD) program.

Conner Snyder, 8, was a third-grade student at Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School in the Kutztown Area School District. School officials said he was a kind, thoughtful student who always looked out for others.

"Conner was known as a wonderful member of the school community, kind to peers, classmates, and staff," said Christian Temchatin, the district's superintendent.

Conner and his his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, died Thursday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, several days after they were found unconscious inside their home on Route 143 in Albany Township, officials said.

In the wake of the tragedy, counselors, psychologists, and the Berks County Intermediate Unit flight team are on hand at the school. They plan to be available for counseling through the rest of the week.

"As a school community, everybody is directly impacted," Temchatin explained.

Michalik said that having the counseling available for students and staff at the school is essential to the grieving process.

"Everyone has a need to reach out to one another for support," Michalik said.

He also added that it can help the community to move forward.

"You don't really recover from something like this, but you move on, and it weaves into the fabric of your life," Michalik explained.