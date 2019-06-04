Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

A Schuylkill County man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Route 183 in Berks County.

Clair S. Boady, 89, of Ringtown, died Monday afternoon at Reading Hospital, a short time after arriving there from the crash scene at the Interstate 78 interchange in Upper Tulpehocken Township, according to the coroner.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash, but they have not yet released any information other than that two cars collided as one of them was coming off the ramp from I-78.

Route 183 was closed for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash.