Scorching temperatures in Berks leave residents looking for ways to keep cool
READING, Pa. - Dangerous heat and humidity have arrived, and the sticky conditions could stick around through the weekend.
Firefighters are prepped and ready to roll in the case of a fire, but also to respond to any heat exhaustion calls. With the high temperatures fire officials are urging everyone to play it safe.
There's not much you can do to beat this heat, but there's a few things you can try.
"Water and Jesus. Amen," said Tony Roman with the Lighthouse Christian Church.
He and his crew relied on that while working around their church. Others are doing whatever they can to get relief.
"The heat is kicking my butt, it's starting to get hot. it's really starting to get hot out here," said Martin McNeill.
McNeill spent Friday selling water on Penn Street. He's said it's providing some relief but still not enough as Berks County will see a string of extremely hot days.
"I usually suck on a couple pieces of ice chips get myself wet. Every little bit helps," Larry Sands said.
He's been selling slushies in Reading for 30 years.
Firefighters said now is the time to practice caution. You want to remember to drink water, find shade and rest, but the safety measures most definitely shouldn't stop there.
"Look before you lock. So you're looking in the back of your vehicle even though you don't think anything is there," said Reading Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Kemery.
Now is the time when forgetting children or pets in a car can prove deadly. In just an hour, the temperature inside a turned off vehicle can rise 40 degrees.
"So even 20 minutes running into the store and coming right back out with your dog cat, kid in the car you know is bad, bad business," Kemery said.
Officials said also pay close attention to the elderly and young. Sometimes they may find it hard to sense or regulate their temperature.
