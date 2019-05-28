SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy

WASHINGTON - The United States Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to the Boyertown Area School District's policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal from students who argued that allowing transgender students to use the same facilities violated their right to privacy.

"Students struggling with their beliefs about gender need compassionate support, but sound reasons based on common sense have always existed for schools to separate male and female teenagers in showers, restrooms, and locker rooms," said John Bursch, senior counsel and vice president of appellate advocacy for the nonprofit law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the students.

The court's order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling that held that Boyertown could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use.

"Because the 3rd Circuit's decision made a mess of bodily privacy and Title IX principles, we believe the Supreme Court should have reviewed it," Bursch said. "but we hope the court will take up a similar case in the future to bring much needed clarity to how the lower courts should handle violations of well-established student privacy rights."

The legal challenge against Boyertown's policy began more than two years ago, in March 2017, when a student filed a lawsuit against the district. Other students, including Alexis Lightcap, later signed on as plaintiffs in the case.

"All schools, including Boyertown Area School District, should be providing compassionate support for those dealing with gender dysphoria," said Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for the ADF, "but they should do so in ways that protect the privacy of all students."