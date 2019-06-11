Dozens attend 2nd hearing on Wernersville corrections center
Robesonia, Pa. - Dozens of residents in South Heidelberg Township gathered at Conrad Weiser Middle School on Monday night to speak out and take in testimony from those involved with the Wernersville Community Corrections Center.
At a previous hearing, the department of human services spoke about the history of the facility, but at this meeting, it was probation and parole's turn. It's their job to supervise people when they arrive at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center and after they are released.
An attorney for Wernersville CCC spoke to 69 News about the process.
"There's 100 days that the plaintiff, which is us, gets to present a case and then they have 100 days. This is the max, so there's no doubt we'll have it wrapped up within 200 days," said David Narkiewicz, assistant chief counsel for the department of general services.
South Heidelberg Township representatives said the center is not zoned for the current use.
"At this point, we still have not gotten to the zoning, which is why we're here," South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean Mckee said. "The testimony that is to be provided is in relation to the zoning and if the corrections center fits into that zoning."
Those supporting the center have requested a zoning variance, and one woman in attendance said she thinks they made a strong case.
"I'm pleasantly surprised with a lot of the information that we're getting," said Kathy Heller of Wernersville. "I think there might be a little bit of unnecessary fear about the facility. I think the state is really doing a good job of alleviating those fears."
Another said she does not agree with what the facility is currently doing.
"What it comes down to is, it's not allowed where it's currently located. The proper steps weren't followed," said Donene McGrath of South Heidelberg Township. "I wasn't able to be at the last meeting, but I heard how the testimony was largely irrelevant."
Township representatives said there is still more testimony to be heard.
"At this point, I would expect, based on the pace of these meetings, that we are probably going to have several more meetings," Mckee said.
At the next hearing, which could be sometime in July, current community corrections center directors are expected to speak.
