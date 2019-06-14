Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A serious accident involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed a stretch of Route 222 in northern Berks County.
The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday on Route 222, between Long Lane and Route 737, in Maxatawny Township.
Initial reports from the scene were that a medical helicopter was put on standby to fly for a person trapped in one of the vehicles.
Officials have not yet provided any information about the crash, including the injuries involved.
