Shelters being set up after storm causes heavy damage in Caernarvon Township

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Caernarvon Township in Berks took some heavy damage Tuesday after a storm which triggered a tornado warning.

Township police said in a news conference Tuesday night heavy damage was reported along 1400 Lexington Way.

No injuries have been reported at this time, police said.

Shelters are being set up at the Caernarvon Township building and the Twin Valley Fire Department. The Red Cross will be on scene.

The Valley Ponds development in Caernarvon Township appears to have been hit the hardest, with several homes being badly damaged.