Shelters being set up after storm causes heavy damage in Caernarvon Township
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Caernarvon Township in Berks took some heavy damage Tuesday after a storm which triggered a tornado warning.
Township police said in a news conference Tuesday night heavy damage was reported along 1400 Lexington Way.
No injuries have been reported at this time, police said.
Shelters are being set up at the Caernarvon Township building and the Twin Valley Fire Department. The Red Cross will be on scene.
Caernarvon Township police describe devastation along 1400 Lexington Way. But are happy to report "no injuries at this time"— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) May 29, 2019
Shelters are being set up at the Caernarvon Township building and the Twin Valley Fire Dept. Red Cross will be on scene. @69News pic.twitter.com/lCbIr6rKrK
The Valley Ponds development in Caernarvon Township appears to have been hit the hardest, with several homes being badly damaged.
