Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - A night out on the town with those who protect it.
"It’s a great way to get the community together with local police," Shoemakersville Mayor Dustin Remp said.
Mayor Remp co-hosted National Night Out with the Mayor of Hamburg Tuesday night where police officers from Tilden Township and Hamburg joined sheriff's deputies and state troopers at Shoemakersville Park to meet with community members.
"It's really great to see us in a different light, we are people too," Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht said.
"It's just important that people are able to come out and ask questions to the officers," Chief Anthony Kuklinski with the Hamburg Police Department said.
The officers, along with local firefighters and EMTs, spent the night interacting with children, showing them what they do and how they do it.
"I love being around kids. I'm a dad, I'm a grandfather, so the more questions they have it's just fun to be around them," Kuklinski said.
"To know she can trust them and go with them and they're there to help her," Mary Jane Koch from West Reading said.
The event also included music, food and patriotic tributes. The officers say National Night Out's a way to show people there's more to police than just their badges.
"Shows that they care for us," Amanda Boyer from Shoemakersville said.
"They're our friends and not to be afraid of police officers. … They're here to protect us and serve the community," Donna Leibensperger Parr from Hamburg said.
