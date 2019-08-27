Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?

69 News

READING, Pa. - Several Reading residents expressed their concerns about a variety of issues during Monday night's meeting of city council.

Mel Jacobson, a member of the Reading Redevelopment Authority's board, said he is disgusted by the disrepair, trash, and overgrown gardens in City Park and requested that the city bring back the quality-of-life inspectors.

"We used to have employees who traveled around the city as a quality-of-life team," Jacobson said. "This has stopped because the administration thought that they were too harsh. Now, we have to call and register a complaint."

Evelyn Morrison once again expressed concerns about contaminated sites in the city. She said that as a post-industrial city, the federal government has a list of 14 brownfields in the heart of Reading, including Entertainment Square, the location of the GoggleWorks, the GoggleWorks apartments, and Reading Movies 11 & IMAX.

According to Morrison, the areas are contaminated with radiation, beryllium, uranium, and thorium, which is causing cancer in many people living in those areas. She said her group of community activists – We The People Citizens – will strongly oppose any development of new housing on those sites.

Another resident accused council members of wasting money on litigation and making it difficult for members of We the People Citizens to get a question on the ballot regarding term limits.