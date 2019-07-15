Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

A Facebook group has been keeping tabs on a dog that escaped from a fatal car crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County last month.

Berks County, PA Lost Dogs posted on Saturday that a rescue group has spotted Ava, a dog that fled from a car crash on I-78, near Exit 40, in Greenwich Township on June 29.

According to the Facebook post, group members have "had eyes on Ava for 11 out of the 15 days she's been missing."

Ava was first reported missing in a Facebook post by Nicole Buglino, who had urged anyone who spotted Ava not to chase her, as "she's probably very scared."

Ava has been described by a Berks County rescue group as being "extremely skittish," so volunteers are taking special precautions not to scare her off.

"We have her on camera. We have her feeding, and we have her isolated," the group said. "She just needs to do her job now. We are hopeful. She did go away for about three days, but returned to her safe spot."

"It's a technical process, and the family is aware of our plans and are part of those plans," the group said.

The crash from which the dog escaped claimed the lives of Nicholas Winter, 56, and his son, Nicholas Winter, 26, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Lisa Winter, 55, was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Christopher Cornelius, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault by vehicle. He's in the Berks County Jail on $1 million bail.

Investigators said Cornelius was driving east on I-78 when his vehicle hit the back of the Winters' car without braking, sending the family's vehicle off the highway and down an embankment.