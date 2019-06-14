Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - After some construction delays, Pottstown-based SlyFox Brewing Company is slated to officially open its new location in Wyomissing on Sunday.

According to Randy McKinley, general manager of the Sly Fax Taphouse at The Knitting Mills, the breakthrough point was very recent.

"Back then, it was kind of envisioning what it could look like," McKinley said. "I would probably say the last 30 days was when it really came together. Between our general contractor and our own people, really coming together and you start putting things in place."

Every project has its ups and downs, but there was a happy accident along the way that will now serve as a window into the history of the building.

"I think finding the brick walls, the existing brick walls, that was a huge plus for us," said McKinley. "The demolition crew was in with jackhammers. They were taking some of the cinder blocks out of the window, and a guy slipped with it and mistakenly tore out some plaster."

Speaking of history, another brewery's beer that dates back to the late-1800s, Reading Premium, will make a comeback this weekend.

"It's actually gonna launch this weekend during the Arts On The Avenue festival [in West Reading]," McKinley said. "I think there's a couple places. I know for sure Barley Mow [on Penn Avenue] is going to be pouring it."

It's been more than a decade since the last reincarnation of Reading Premium by a different brewery, which stopped its production a few years later.

"It's got a huge following," McKinley said. "Last year, when we were kinda up here scouting and looking at things, I remember at the fall festival, I must have seen Reading Premium t-shirts when there was no beer."

McKinley said Sly Fox is still looking to fill some positions at the new location, ahead of the Father's Day grand opening.

"Father's Day, where else to go but here?" he said. "Bring your father out, have some great beer, enjoy some of the pizza and wings."

The grand opening is set for 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.