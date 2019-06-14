Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
Brewery's pub located in former VF Outlet complex
WYOMISSING, Pa. - After some construction delays, Pottstown-based SlyFox Brewing Company is slated to officially open its new location in Wyomissing on Sunday.
According to Randy McKinley, general manager of the Sly Fax Taphouse at The Knitting Mills, the breakthrough point was very recent.
"Back then, it was kind of envisioning what it could look like," McKinley said. "I would probably say the last 30 days was when it really came together. Between our general contractor and our own people, really coming together and you start putting things in place."
Every project has its ups and downs, but there was a happy accident along the way that will now serve as a window into the history of the building.
"I think finding the brick walls, the existing brick walls, that was a huge plus for us," said McKinley. "The demolition crew was in with jackhammers. They were taking some of the cinder blocks out of the window, and a guy slipped with it and mistakenly tore out some plaster."
Speaking of history, another brewery's beer that dates back to the late-1800s, Reading Premium, will make a comeback this weekend.
"It's actually gonna launch this weekend during the Arts On The Avenue festival [in West Reading]," McKinley said. "I think there's a couple places. I know for sure Barley Mow [on Penn Avenue] is going to be pouring it."
It's been more than a decade since the last reincarnation of Reading Premium by a different brewery, which stopped its production a few years later.
"It's got a huge following," McKinley said. "Last year, when we were kinda up here scouting and looking at things, I remember at the fall festival, I must have seen Reading Premium t-shirts when there was no beer."
McKinley said Sly Fox is still looking to fill some positions at the new location, ahead of the Father's Day grand opening.
"Father's Day, where else to go but here?" he said. "Bring your father out, have some great beer, enjoy some of the pizza and wings."
The grand opening is set for 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Gear up for our Wyomissing Taphouse Father's Day Grand Opening with some helpful answers to frequently asked questions.https://t.co/riyg0gC8Vy pic.twitter.com/yexYPhwIOQ— Sly Fox Brewing Co (@SlyFoxBeer) June 13, 2019
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
The grand opening is set for 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. "Fathers Day, where else to go but here?"Read More »
- Taylor Swift announces new album that's 'very romantic'
- Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- 25th Art on the Avenue set for Saturday in West Reading
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse
- Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
- Updated Pa. GOP says "no" to new $15m voting machines
- Updated Stroudsburg mayor suggests donating old elementary school to YMCA
- Updated Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business