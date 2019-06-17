Sly Fox Taphouse packed for Father's Day grand opening
'I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world'
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Peter Giannopoulos and his dad, Pete, celebrated Father's Day together on Sunday by opening their Sly Fox Taphouse at The Knitting Mills in Wyomissing.
"I think it was an incredible and fortunate coincidence," Pete said. "You tie it all up and it feels really, really special."
After some construction delays, Pottstown-based Sly Fox Brewing Company introduced the new bar and restaurant, which sports a modern look with an open concept.
"I think it's awesome," said Tom Christman of Oley Township. "It's kind of industrial looking. I like it. It's great feel."
"Super excited to come here," said Jared Edwards of Spring Township. "The food's great, atmosphere's great, kid friendly, dog friendly. It's awesome."
Around lunchtime, the place was packed inside and out, and the dads with whom we spoke were happy their families brought them to see the new digs on their day.
"I can't see what would be better than having a couple beers with my two lovely daughters," Christman said.
"I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," Edwards said, "and to come to a place like this that just opened, again, it's fantastic."
As for Pete and Peter, they are thrilled with the community's initial response and think Sly Fox will have a happy home in the area for a long time to come.
"First time I looked out over this parking lot into the town," Pete recalled, "I said, 'This is Sly Fox! We have to be here.'"
"We're gonna try to make it as great of an experience as we possibly can," Peter said. [We will let people really delve in and learn about who we are, Sly Fox, and I think we're gonna have a lot of happy customers here."
The Sly Fox Taphouse opens for lunch every day at 11:30 a.m. Closing time is 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m.
Sundays.
