Smoke sends some to hospital from nursing home in Muhlenberg
Overheated elevator motor possible source of smoke
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - At least two people were taken to the hospital after smoke filled the basement of a nursing home in Berks County.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon Wednesday to the ManorCare facility in the 2100 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Muhlenberg Township.
Initial reports from the scene were that the basement was filled with smoke and that two people were trapped in an elevator.
The first crews to arrive on location reported finding heavy smoke but no fire, with the likely source being an overheated motor in the building's elevator room.
Officials on the scene reported that the two people who were in the elevator were taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. A 69 News crew on the scene reported seeing a third person also being put into an ambulance.
Officials said the nursing home's staff accounted for all 180 patients, who were being sheltered in place.
