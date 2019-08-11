Smokey Bear turns 75, continues his message to prevent forest fires

READING, Pa. - A National icon is turning 75. You may know him as Smokey Bear. For years, his message has stayed the same. "Only you can prevent forest fires.”

His birthday celebration included recognizing the William Penn Memorial Fire Tower's 80th Birthday in Berks County.

A cub badly burned in a forest fire sparked the inspiration to create Smokey 75 years ago.

He had quite the crowd for his birthday in Reading.

"Smokey is important because it teaches us and the children to be safe and to keep our nature safe from fire,” said party goer Maria Vazquez.

Constructed 80 years ago, the William Penn Fire Tower served as a backdrop to the party, but also a symbol to further push the message of fire safety. Forestry crews said even in Berks county, several people have died in wild land fires. So the threat is real.

"When you're out just be safe. Try to make sure you extinguish anything that you're doing, but be mindful of his message that it's us who can prevent fires," said Greg Reese with the Bureau of Forestry.

The Hamburg Forest Fire Crew and Bureau of Forestry put together fire safety stations: which included safety demonstration, brush trucks displays and activities for kids.

"What we are really trying to do is get people to understand that they are a role in the prevention of fires," Dean Dalious with the Hamburg Forest Fire crew said.

Party goes said this is a celebration but they understand that Smokey's message continues to ring true so many years later and they also hope everyone plays a role and follows that message.

"Our natural resources are important and we need to keep them safe in order for us to have a beautiful Earth," said Vazquez.