Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's not the way anyone in Berks County envisioned ringing in the summer season.
For some, a freak rain storm that brought severe flooding to parts of the area this week is putting a damper on the first weekend of summer fun.
West Reading's pool is back in business, but the Wyomissing Pool, the Shillington Pool and the Schegel Park Pool in Reading will not be hosting swimmers during what is expected to be a beautiful weekend.
Officials say Schegel Park Pool's problems will take into next week to fix.
"[The] pump room went 12 feet underwater so everything was submerged," said Matt Lubas, Supervisor with the Reading Recreation Commission.
"We have to dry them out which is not easy. We got all hands on deck, we know the importance of it."
While the Wyomissing Pool is in a similar struggle, members catch a bit of a break: They can go to Wyomissing Hills Pool or Wilshire Pool for a discount if they show their membership card.
"We just felt it was the right thing to do. We would want someone to reach out to us in the same situation," said Nancee Wenzel, of the Wyomissing Hills Pool.
"It's a nice gesture from our community pools," said Rob Lewis, director of Wyomissing Parks and Recreation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
Blue Marsh Lake was closed for about a day after the rain due to water levels being about four feet above normal. The boat launch reopened Friday evening, but swimming was still banned due to high bacteria levels.Read More »
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week
- Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding
- Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
- Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds
- 18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
- Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day
- Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
- 9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks