Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding

WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's not the way anyone in Berks County envisioned ringing in the summer season.

For some, a freak rain storm that brought severe flooding to parts of the area this week is putting a damper on the first weekend of summer fun.

West Reading's pool is back in business, but the Wyomissing Pool, the Shillington Pool and the Schegel Park Pool in Reading will not be hosting swimmers during what is expected to be a beautiful weekend.

Officials say Schegel Park Pool's problems will take into next week to fix.

"[The] pump room went 12 feet underwater so everything was submerged," said Matt Lubas, Supervisor with the Reading Recreation Commission.

"We have to dry them out which is not easy. We got all hands on deck, we know the importance of it."

While the Wyomissing Pool is in a similar struggle, members catch a bit of a break: They can go to Wyomissing Hills Pool or Wilshire Pool for a discount if they show their membership card.

"We just felt it was the right thing to do. We would want someone to reach out to us in the same situation," said Nancee Wenzel, of the Wyomissing Hills Pool.

"It's a nice gesture from our community pools," said Rob Lewis, director of Wyomissing Parks and Recreation.