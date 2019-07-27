Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week Reading shootings Video

READING, Pa. - In the wake of the third shooting to rock Reading within a week, some say they're nervous to even walk the streets.

"It's just very scary, raising two boys, one about to be 14, try to keep them inside," Reading resident Heather Matos said.

Matos and her two sons live just down the street from the playground at North 11th and Pike streets, where police say two men were shot and wounded Thursday evening. Police say shots rang out around 6:20 p.m. during a fight.

Before they arrived on scene, police say two men, ages 19 and 30, were taken to Reading Hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the men's injuries are not life threatening.

"It is very terrifying, raising children in the city with that happening, terrifying," Matos said.

This shooting came two days after a man was shot four to seven times in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street. He survived.

Last Friday, a man opened fire on car in the 100 block of West Oley Street, seriously wounding an 11-year-old boy. Officials say the boy remains in critical condition. Twenty-seven-year-old Cesar Tavarez was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.

"It's going on everywhere," Reading resident Jahuan Pegran said.

Pegran says that violence in Reading is similar to violence just about anywhere else. He believes something needs to change locally, and nationally.

"You gotta have things more active for people to do," Pegran said. "Why we can't just talk about some positive things."

As for Matos, she thinks her family might be better off elsewhere.

"I hope the city can get it together, my plans are moving out very soon, I don't plan to be in Reading much longer," Matos said.