Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
READING, Pa. - In the wake of the third shooting to rock Reading within a week, some say they're nervous to even walk the streets.
"It's just very scary, raising two boys, one about to be 14, try to keep them inside," Reading resident Heather Matos said.
Matos and her two sons live just down the street from the playground at North 11th and Pike streets, where police say two men were shot and wounded Thursday evening. Police say shots rang out around 6:20 p.m. during a fight.
Before they arrived on scene, police say two men, ages 19 and 30, were taken to Reading Hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the men's injuries are not life threatening.
"It is very terrifying, raising children in the city with that happening, terrifying," Matos said.
This shooting came two days after a man was shot four to seven times in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street. He survived.
Last Friday, a man opened fire on car in the 100 block of West Oley Street, seriously wounding an 11-year-old boy. Officials say the boy remains in critical condition. Twenty-seven-year-old Cesar Tavarez was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.
"It's going on everywhere," Reading resident Jahuan Pegran said.
Pegran says that violence in Reading is similar to violence just about anywhere else. He believes something needs to change locally, and nationally.
"You gotta have things more active for people to do," Pegran said. "Why we can't just talk about some positive things."
As for Matos, she thinks her family might be better off elsewhere.
"I hope the city can get it together, my plans are moving out very soon, I don't plan to be in Reading much longer," Matos said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
In the wake of the third shooting to rock Reading within a week, some say they're nervous to even walk the streets.Read More »
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks
- Free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions offered
- 2 men wounded by gunfire during fight in Reading
- RPD lieutenant tapped to lead Reading Parking Authority
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks