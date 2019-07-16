South Heidelberg holds third zoning hearing about Wernersville corrections center

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The third hearing before the South Heidelberg Township Zoning Board to determine if the Wernersville Community Corrections Center should be allowed to continue operations on the Wernersville State Hospital grounds was held Monday night.

It looks like it will be a long process to make a decision.

Over the course of three hours, just two witnesses were questioned by David Narkiewicz, the attorney representing the state. Several more witnesses are on the docket for future hearings that have not yet been scheduled.

The Wernersville Community Corrections Center houses parolees and provides a continuum of services to help re-entrants as they re-enter society. It is one of 12 state-owned facilities in the state and it currently houses 181 re-entrants and has 64 employees.

David Kopinski, director of the pathways program at the center, testified about steps that have been taken over the past three years in response to citizens' complaints.

He testified that the number of re-entrants served has been reduced. He said the center now uses two buildings instead of three to house parolees. In 2018 three full-time transportation officers were added to drive re-entrants to jobs, medical appointments, meetings and other activities. He said this has reduced the need for BARTA services and improved employment prospects.

Kopinski said that of the employable re-entrants, 80% have full- or part-time jobs. He said the center now serves three meals a day, which has eliminated the need to obtain food at local grocery stores. To help reduce incidents of drug overdose, the center was the first in the state to use full body scanners. As a result, drug overdoses dropped from 18 in 2016 to zero in 2018 and thus far in 2019.

Daniel McIntyre, director of community corrections for the state, testified that to date there have been no reported incidents between re-entrants and residents of the Wernersville State Hospital.

South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean McKee asked McIntyre if he knew whether re-entrants paid taxes for ambulance and fire services like other township residents. McIntyre said he did not believe so. McKee also asked McIntyre if he knew how many registered sex offenders were housed at the corrections center. McIntyre did not know. McKee told him that, according to the Megan's Law website, three registered sex offenders were currently in residence.

Township resident Marsha Barth also questioned McIntyre and told him "everything you have promised us hasn't happened."

"I think you're just trying to wear us out," Barth said to McIntyre.

State and township officials expect to hold the next hearing in August.