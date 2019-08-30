South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The South Heidelberg Township Police Department could be picking up coverage in another community.

Officials met to discuss a proposal to have South Heidelberg police take over in neighboring Heidelberg Township.

Right now, Heidelberg Township has one full-time officer, and relies on state police for help.

The township is seeking public comment and the board will revisit the issue during next month's meeting.

South Heidelberg is already set to take over policing in Wernersville and Robesonia next year.

The township has received support for the idea from the county and state levels.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams endorsed the idea of a regionalized approach to police services, while letters of support were submitted on behalf of state Rep. Jim Cox and state Sen. Daivd Argall.