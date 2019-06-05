Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane accident over Berks County
BERNVILLE, Pa. - A Louisiana couple is suing Southwest and Boeing, accusing them of disregarding passenger safety.
The couple say they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and now have a fear of flying.
You may recall, Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was flying above the Bernville area in April of last year when the plane suffered an engine failure.
That problem caused shrapnel to strike a window, killing a passenger.
