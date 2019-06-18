Spotted lanternfly traps keep harming birds, officials say
SPRING TWP., Pa. - Dozens of woodpeckers are dying after getting caught in sticky tree bands that are meant to capture spotted lanternflies, according to nature experts.
Linda Connelly of Spring Township helped save one bird on Sunday.
"My neighbor came out of the house and said, 'I just want to let you know there's a large woodpecker stuck to some fly tape in the tree in the backyard,'" said Connelly. "I saw a woodpecker completely splayed out both wings outwards stuck to the tree and wailing and screaming."
Connelly and her husband rushed the bird to Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County.
"My immediate reaction was 'not another bird on lanternfly tape,'" said Peggy Sue Hentz, the center's founder and director.
Hentz said 80 woodpeckers in the last year have come in after being trapped.
"Over 90 percent of birds that come in to us on this tape die," said Hentz.
69 News first told you about this issue in October. A little more than a month ago, Red Creek Wildlife Center posted an instructional video on Facebook, detailing how to remove woodpeckers and other animals stuck to the wrap. Officials said people should use chicken wire on top of the wrap.
"The flies can get through it, but the animals can not, and it needs to be sealed above and below the tape," said Hentz.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Venomous snake bites woman in basement of Mt. Penn home
A woman was met with quite the surprise in the basement of her home in Berks County on Tuesday.Read More »
- Weather may have contributed to Mount Penn woman being bit by snake
- Fightins fans honor hometown hero Chad Henne
- Cumru Township Commissioners vote to pay off loan early
- From client to owner, Berks man keeps recovery center open
- Spotted lanternfly traps keep harming birds, officials say
- 16.5 tons of cocaine seized from ship at Philadelphia port
Latest From The Newsroom
- Venomous snake bites woman in basement of Mt. Penn home
- 2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home
- NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides
- Around the Table Catering owners offer first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley
- Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home
- From client to owner, Berks man keeps recovery center open
- St. Luke's free summer lunch program makes healthy food available to kids
- State police searching for Monroe County woman
- Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance
- Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions