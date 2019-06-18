Spotted lanternfly traps keep harming birds, officials say

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Dozens of woodpeckers are dying after getting caught in sticky tree bands that are meant to capture spotted lanternflies, according to nature experts.

Linda Connelly of Spring Township helped save one bird on Sunday.

"My neighbor came out of the house and said, 'I just want to let you know there's a large woodpecker stuck to some fly tape in the tree in the backyard,'" said Connelly. "I saw a woodpecker completely splayed out both wings outwards stuck to the tree and wailing and screaming."

Connelly and her husband rushed the bird to Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County.

"My immediate reaction was 'not another bird on lanternfly tape,'" said Peggy Sue Hentz, the center's founder and director.

Hentz said 80 woodpeckers in the last year have come in after being trapped.

"Over 90 percent of birds that come in to us on this tape die," said Hentz.

69 News first told you about this issue in October. A little more than a month ago, Red Creek Wildlife Center posted an instructional video on Facebook, detailing how to remove woodpeckers and other animals stuck to the wrap. Officials said people should use chicken wire on top of the wrap.

"The flies can get through it, but the animals can not, and it needs to be sealed above and below the tape," said Hentz.