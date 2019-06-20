Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in Spring Township have a lot of duties outside of responding to fires.

"A lot of medical calls, motor vehicle accidents, but we're truly the catch-all for everything. If someone has a problem, they call 911," said Chief Colin Hackman, Spring Township Fire Department.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, while helping others, firefighters found themselves in need, as water flowed inside their station.

"It was a little bit difficult, because we use our training room also as an emergency operations center," said Hackman.

It's the first time the station has ever flooded. Firefighters found a way to work around the flooding, turning the garage into a relief center.

Berks Fire Water Restorations is cleaning things up, and employees said these days, you can't bank on the idea "it's never flooded before."

"With all the rain, the groundwater is up," said Hall.

Fire crews are preparing for the possibility of more rain. A disaster trailer is packed with essentials that may come in handy, like generators, water pumps and tarps in the event of more flooding in the area.