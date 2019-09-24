Spring supervisors approve $1.8M for pensions

Spring Township

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Spring Township Supervisors approved a total of $1,845,787 Monday for the 2020 MMO (Minimum Municipal Obligation) for the township's three pension funds.

The township also approved a payment of $303.33 to Paul Honig of Merritt Parkway to compensate him for his expenses in re-seeding his lawn. The lawn was damaged by township workers in July. Last month, the township agreed to re-seed his lawn by the end of September but Honig decided to do the work himself.

Supervisor James Oswald said "it's only fair to compensate him, especially since it would have cost more for us to do the work."

In other actions:

– The supervisors approved a public gathering permit for the Wilson Jr. Soccer Club to hold a fund-raising event at the Shiloh Hills Elementary School based on the condition that no parking will be allowed on Sage Drive and extra trash containers will be placed near the food trucks. Also, the supervisors waived the $300 permit fee.

– The supervisors authorized Judy Houck, parks and recreation director, to use Hoffman Publishing to print the 2020 Parks and Recreation brochure.

– The supervisors recommended the zoning hearing board approve a variance request for the construction of a 10-by-18 foot sun-room at 817 Apple Drive.

– The supervisors approved a one-year extension of the police officers collective bargaining agreement. The extension continues benefits through 2020.

– Police Chief Bryan Ross reported that the township had 74 criminal offenses in August, including 34 thefts.

– The supervisors approved advertising for a part-time front desk position in the township administrative building.