Spring Township gets update on sewer issues

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A preliminary report examining Spring Township's sewer and water pipe problems was presented to the Spring Township Supervisors on Monday night.

"We haven't found a smoking gun," H. David Miller with EnTech Engineering said in response to a question from Supervisor James Oswald about the cause of the problem. "It's a different type of problem in every pipe."

The engineering firm plans to investigate sewer pipes in Drexelwood, West Wyomissing and Lincoln Park. Thus far they have used CCTV to look at sewers under Gring Drive in Drexelwood, and Logan and Garfield avenues in West Wyomissing.

In Drexelwood, it was discovered that the pipe had sagged in one area cutting off nearly 50% of the flow. In West Wyomissing, an old clay pipe that had been fixed and joined to a PCV pipe had cracked and sagged at the joint, greatly constricting water flow.

After all the neighborhoods are checked with CCTV, EnTech will conduct smoke tests. Those tests reveal leakage not just in the pipes in the ground, but in pipes in homes as well. The smoke test l also reveals illicit connections and bad installations.

EnTech is 28 days into the project which is scheduled for completion in 90 days.

Other News

The supervisors granted two variances to the Broadcast Square Redevelopment company to increase the number of parking spaces and restrict the size of signage on the new buildings.

Kevin Brown of Elysian Partners, the mall developer, explained that his company wants to demolish the empty Babies "R" Us store, and downsize the Mattress Firm store in its building leaving room for a fitness center. Panera Bread will move its store to the vacated Babies "R" Us site and add a drive-thru feature. Room will also be available for two additional small pad sites that could hold up to four businesses in each site.

The number of parking spaces in the area will increase from 220 to 290.

Oswald was enthusiastic about the plans.

"I think it's a great move," he said. "It will alleviate the congestion that's there."

In other action the supervisors awarded a $187,307 contract to Construction Masters Services to make ADA compliant paths at the Cornwall Terrace and Midvale Manor playgrounds.

The supervisors authorized $38,300 in emergency funds to make repairs at the waste-water sewage treatment plant. Initial repairs were made after the June 20 deluge but were then destroyed by the July 2 downpour.

The supervisors also authorized payment of $47,976.58 for the township's share of the Paper Mill Road Bridge rehab. Lower Heidelberg Township is responsible to pay for the other half.