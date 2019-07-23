Spring Township gets update on sewer issues
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A preliminary report examining Spring Township's sewer and water pipe problems was presented to the Spring Township Supervisors on Monday night.
"We haven't found a smoking gun," H. David Miller with EnTech Engineering said in response to a question from Supervisor James Oswald about the cause of the problem. "It's a different type of problem in every pipe."
The engineering firm plans to investigate sewer pipes in Drexelwood, West Wyomissing and Lincoln Park. Thus far they have used CCTV to look at sewers under Gring Drive in Drexelwood, and Logan and Garfield avenues in West Wyomissing.
In Drexelwood, it was discovered that the pipe had sagged in one area cutting off nearly 50% of the flow. In West Wyomissing, an old clay pipe that had been fixed and joined to a PCV pipe had cracked and sagged at the joint, greatly constricting water flow.
After all the neighborhoods are checked with CCTV, EnTech will conduct smoke tests. Those tests reveal leakage not just in the pipes in the ground, but in pipes in homes as well. The smoke test l also reveals illicit connections and bad installations.
EnTech is 28 days into the project which is scheduled for completion in 90 days.
Other News
The supervisors granted two variances to the Broadcast Square Redevelopment company to increase the number of parking spaces and restrict the size of signage on the new buildings.
Kevin Brown of Elysian Partners, the mall developer, explained that his company wants to demolish the empty Babies "R" Us store, and downsize the Mattress Firm store in its building leaving room for a fitness center. Panera Bread will move its store to the vacated Babies "R" Us site and add a drive-thru feature. Room will also be available for two additional small pad sites that could hold up to four businesses in each site.
The number of parking spaces in the area will increase from 220 to 290.
Oswald was enthusiastic about the plans.
"I think it's a great move," he said. "It will alleviate the congestion that's there."
In other action the supervisors awarded a $187,307 contract to Construction Masters Services to make ADA compliant paths at the Cornwall Terrace and Midvale Manor playgrounds.
The supervisors authorized $38,300 in emergency funds to make repairs at the waste-water sewage treatment plant. Initial repairs were made after the June 20 deluge but were then destroyed by the July 2 downpour.
The supervisors also authorized payment of $47,976.58 for the township's share of the Paper Mill Road Bridge rehab. Lower Heidelberg Township is responsible to pay for the other half.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fundraiser set for 11-year-old victim of shooting in Reading
A donation page has been set up on Facebook in honor of an 11-year-old boy who was shot in Reading.Read More »
- Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel
- Spring Township gets update on sewer issues
- LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council
- Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag
Latest From The Newsroom
- 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Pennsylvanians getting slice of settlement after data breach which affected 147 million nationwide
- Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Police: Man found fatally shot in car in the Poconos
- PHOTOS: Flooding hits parts of region
- Coroner identifies man who drowned at Beltzville State Park
- Updated Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel
- Spring Township gets update on sewer issues
- LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council