Stabbing suspect surrenders on attempted murder charge

READING, Pa. - A Reading man being sought on an attempted murder charge is now in custody.

The Berks County sheriff said Brad Wright surrendered to his deputies Tuesday morning, after they had made several attempts to locate him.

Wright stands accused of stabbing another man during a fight in the 1500 block of North 10th Street in Reading on July 12.

The victim, officials said, didn't realize he was being stabbed until Wright said to him, "Why don't you stop? I'm stabbing you. My knife is in you."

The victim then looked down and saw Wright holding a knife in his chest, authorities said.

The victim identified Wright, 31, through a photo lineup with the Reading Police Department. In addition to attempted murder, he's charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.