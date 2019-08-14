Stage set for Prince's former band to rock downtown Reading

READING, Pa. - Mother Nature hasn't been much of a fan of Reading's Downtown Alive concert series this summer.

The forecast for less-than-ideal weather forced the last two concerts indoors, but so far, all things are go for Wednesday night's free concert in the 500 block of Penn Street.

The Revolution, Prince's former band, is set to take the stage as the event's headlining act. It will be preceded by Evolution and DJ Gregg Nyce.

The block party will get underway at 5 p.m., with a variety of vendors selling food and drinks. There will also be activities for the kids.

Two more concerts are left in the series. Southern Culture on the Skids will perform on Friday, September 18, with Drew & The Blue serving as the band's opening act.

The final concert will be part of the Reading Royals' opening night block party in the 700 block of Penn Street on Saturday, October 19. The performers have not yet been announced.