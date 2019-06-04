Star-Spangled Spectacular to feature free concert, fireworks

RSO The Reading Symphony Orchestra performs its 2018 Star-Spangled Spectacular at FirstEnergy Stadium. 2019's event will take place at EnerSys.

READING, Pa. - The Reading Symphony Orchestra is continuing its tradition of celebrating Independence Day with music and fireworks.

The RSO announced Tuesday that it will perform a free concert on Thursday, July 4, as part of its Star-Spangled Spectacular celebration.

The concert will get underway at 8 p.m. on the grounds of EnerSys' world headquarters on Route 183 in Bern Township, across from the entrance to Reading Regional Airport's passenger terminal.

"Our annual outdoor concert embodies the July 4th holiday with the perfect combination of music, fireworks, spirit, and spectacle," said Maestro Andrew Constantine. "There's something beautifully pastoral about bringing the orchestra outside into this wonderful landscape."

The RSO's concert will conclude with fireworks.

Free tickets for the concert are available at Boscov's Reading-area stores and at the RSO office at 100 North Fifth Street in Reading.

As for other Independence Day celebrations in Berks County: