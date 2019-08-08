State constables working for Mariner East pipeline arrested

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Two state constables who are working for the Mariner East pipeline have been arrested.

The Chester County district attorney says Michael Robel and Kareem Johnson both illegally used their positions and authority to profit from the pipeline project.

Both were hired to patrol the pipeline in Chester County as private security guards, but the DA says the men identified themselves as law enforcement to neighbors and reporters.

Both men surrendered Thursday morning.

They're charged with official oppression, bribery, and violating the Ethics Act.