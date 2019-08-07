State investigators release information in 1977 John Doe case
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released information about an ongoing missing person case in Berks County.
Authorities on Monday exhumed a John Doe buried at Potter's Field. A pair of hikers found the unidentified frozen body on Jan. 16, 1977, in a cave near an area called The Pinnacle along the Appalachian Trail in Albany Township.
The state police's Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit in Reading on Wednesday released additional information about the John Doe. He was described as 25 to 35 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, weighing about 155 pounds.
Investigators said he had reddish-brown, long curly hair with blue eyes, a full beard and a T-shaped scar on the left side of his chin.
He was wearing a dark brown suede or buckskin jacket with tassels on the sleeves and torso with faded Wrangler blue jeans size 30x34 with a brown leather belt and a brown, knit turtleneck sweater. Investigators said the sweater was labeled Jules Pilch-Doylestown/Hatboro.
He was also wearing military-issue long winter undershirt and pants with the laundry mark B-0654. The John Doe had two pair of socks, brown leather hiking boots size 10-10 1/2, leather gloves and sunglasses.
Personal effects included a 14K white gold ring with a blue stone, a comb, pen, pencil, matches and $1.78.
Any one with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at 610-378-4454. Anyone with information can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
