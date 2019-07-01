State police looking for witnesses to fatal Berks County crash

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash along Interstate 78 in Berks County early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle wreck happened about 3:30 a.m. om the eastbound lanes of I-78 just past Exit 40 in Greenwich Township. State police said 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and 26-year-old Nicholas Winter were killed.

Lisa Winter, 55, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest with serious injuries.

State police report that a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Christoper A. Cornelius struck the back of Winter's vehicle, sending it off the road and down an embankment.

Police are asking any witnesses who saw the wreck or have any information about the crash to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Hamburg barracks at 610-562-6885.

It's also reported that a dog that was in the car is missing, according the Berks Dog Search Facebook group.

"Her name is Ava and she's probably very scared," according to a post on the group by Nicole Buglino. "My family was in horrific accident this morning and she was in the car, and was seen running."

Buglino asked that anyone who sees the dog not to chase after it. She requests that witnesses either message her on Facebook or call her at 561-603-9848.

You can see Buglino's original post at the Berks Dog Search Facebook group.