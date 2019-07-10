Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading
Identified as 18-year-old man from Allentown
READING, Pa. - One of two fleeing theft suspects is on the mend after being hit by a police car.
It all began around 5 p.m. Tuesday with a theft from the state liquor store in the 1100 block of Rockland Street in Reading, according to city police.
A description of the suspect vehicle was relayed to officers across the city, and at 7:16 p.m., the vehicle, reported stolen out of Philadelphia, was observed in the 200 block of Riverfront Drive.
Police said they attempted to stop the car, but it took off. The driver then pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of South Third Street, and both he and the passenger got out and fled on foot, police said.
The 18-year-old passenger, a man from Allentown whose name has not been released, was struck by a police car as he fled, police said. He was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they expect to charge him with a summary retail theft offense.
The 20-year-old driver, identified by police as Joshua Figueroa of Shillington, was apprehended and charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, and various driving violations.
