State police report that missing Hamburg man was found in good health

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:04 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:04 AM EDT

A missing Hamburg man was found and reported to be in good health Saturday.

Robert Prokop, 77, was reported missing to state police and, because of his various medical conditions and the high heat, was considered to be endangered.

Prokop left his residence around 4:45 p.m. and drove away in a 2016 Toyoto Prius, according to police.

 

