State police report that missing Hamburg man was found in good health
A missing Hamburg man was found and reported to be in good health Saturday.
Robert Prokop, 77, was reported missing to state police and, because of his various medical conditions and the high heat, was considered to be endangered.
Prokop left his residence around 4:45 p.m. and drove away in a 2016 Toyoto Prius, according to police.
