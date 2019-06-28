Statue found and veteran stuck in Berks flood aftermath
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - In the aftermath of flooding in several communities in Berks County, many are rallying around Lawrence Evans, a Vietnam War veteran who’s stuck on Yorkshire Road in Cumru Township.
"There was no light at the end of the tunnel, all I saw at the end of the tunnel (was) another freight train," Evans recalled.
Heavy rains one week ago caused his driveway to erode and collapse – damage that Evans says will cost about $20,000 to repair.
"When they said ‘$20,000’ I said, ‘oh my God!’" Evans exclaimed.
Neighbors are stepping up, offering free rental cars and construction supplies. The Berks Department of Veterans Affairs is also helping to secure money so construction can begin on Monday.
"There's lots of good organizations to turn to," Derr explained. "… We may be the agent that gets him in touch with all the right people."
Over in the Schuylkill River in Exeter Township, Tim Wloczewski, driving across the bridge found a lost treasure that was swept away by rushing floodwaters.
"I saw a reflection down in the river and it was shiny," Wloczewski said.
That shiny object turned out to be part of a missing statue from the Reading Public Museum, worth more than $100,000. The museum crew enlisted the help of two kayakers to hoist the statue out of the water.
"Trying to fight it against the current," one of the kayakers, Cory Criblear said, "… trying to carry it up toward the current, the kayaks filling with water."
From working on the water, to relaxing in it, the Schlegel Park Pool has reopened one week after flooding filled it with debris and damaged its pumps.
Many say, they're just thankful the cleanup is almost done.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Evans said, smiling.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Statue found and veteran stuck in Berks flood aftermath
In the aftermath of flooding in several communities in Berks County, many are rallying around Lawrence Evans, a Vietnam War veteran who's stuck on Yorkshire Road in Cumru Township.Read More »
- Reading Hospital teaches Therapeutic Magic class for first responders, volunteers
- Giant hole has yet to be fixed after heavy rains destroy family's driveway
- Bullets echo through Reading neighborhood, damaging cars and houses
- "It was shiny": Man on coffee run spots missing piece of $125k sculpture
- Berks Commissioners commit to new contract with Social Services Union
- U.S. Marshals offer $5k reward for arrest of man wanted in connection with 2018 Reading shooting
Latest From The Newsroom
- More 90-degree high temperatures through Saturday
- Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting
- Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase
- World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later
- Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death
- Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide
- Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County
- LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine
- Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop
- Statue found and veteran stuck in Berks flood aftermath