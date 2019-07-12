Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A garbage truck crash left a stinky mess at an intersection in Ontelaunee Township.

The truck overturned Friday morning on Route 61 southbound at Mohrsville Road, spilling trash all over the road.

Crews at the scene said a vehicle in front of the truck slammed on its brakes at a red light, and the dump truck's brakes locked up and the truck overturned.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The southbound lanes of Route 61 were closed while crews upright and remove the truck.