Stirling Guest Hotel's new owners aim to increase community involvement

READING, Pa. - Music fills the halls of the Stirling Guest Hotel, days after new owners took over the 19th century building.

"Just really excited, it's been fantastical," one of the new co-owners, John Peppard Gonzales, said.

Brothers Cesar and John Peppard Gonzales are two members of a group that owns several small hotels and restaurants in Pennsylvania, including "The Gables Bed and Breakfast" in Philadelphia.

They said Centre Park in Reading is the perfect spot to start their latest business. The hotel has 15 guest rooms, a pool, and a restaurant. They might also begin offering yoga classes and seminars on the property.

"Thought it would be good if we could go to a community that's more disadvantaged, and we read about Reading," Cesar Gonzalez said.

Success didn't come easy to Cesar or his brother. They came to the U.S. from the Philippines, and for awhile couldn't find work.

"It was very difficult for me as an immigrant," Cesar Gonzalez said. "Very poor, and we were fortunate to have a platform, where we got mentored, so we want to give back."

The hotel is already open for guests and events. The owners say the main purpose of buying the property is to get the community involved.

"We're opening our door, whoever wants to come here, it's open, that's our philosophy," Cesar Gonzalez said.

He plans on mentoring others on financial literacy and building a business, along with offering jobs for those who might be struggling.

"Want to inspire people," Cesar Gonzalez said, …"so they can look at us, hear our story, if you work hard you can own a property like this, and pay it forward."