Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership

READING, Pa. - The Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading's Centre Park has new owners.

Cesar Gonzalez, who owns "The Gables Bed and Breakfast" in Philadelphia, told 69 News that he, his brother, and his partner are the new caretakers.

Gonzalez says this is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to continue the legacy of the hotel.

He says their goals are to "break barriers, inspire, educate, influence and give back to the community."

The iconic hotel includes 15 guest rooms and a carriage house with six suites.