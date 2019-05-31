Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
READING, Pa. - The Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading's Centre Park has new owners.
Cesar Gonzalez, who owns "The Gables Bed and Breakfast" in Philadelphia, told 69 News that he, his brother, and his partner are the new caretakers.
Gonzalez says this is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to continue the legacy of the hotel.
He says their goals are to "break barriers, inspire, educate, influence and give back to the community."
The iconic hotel includes 15 guest rooms and a carriage house with six suites.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
Hundreds of Met-Ed customers in Berks County were still without power Thursday.Read More »
- Charging station set up for Mt. Penn residents without power
- South Heidelberg police searching for 86-year-old man
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief
- Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center
- Ongoing potential for severe weather hampering cleanup effort in Morgantown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
- As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief