Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price

LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - If you've ever wanted to own your own castle, now's your chance.

Stokesay Castle on Mount Penn in Lower Alsace Township is up for sale, with an asking price of $4.2 million.

The stone building, built in 1932 and patterned after a 13th-century English castle, includes two restaurants and several banquet and meeting rooms of various sizes. It has long served as a popular wedding ceremony and reception venue.

Local entrepreneur Jack Gulati, the former owner of the Reading Royals, bought the then-closed Stokesay Castle at a bankruptcy auction in 2009. He added The Knight's Pub casual-style restaurant and bar in 2012.

Gulati also proposed building a hotel and a senior living community on the property, but those plans never got off the ground.

Gulati later sold the business to his three sons.

The family also operates the SunnyBrook Ballroom near Pottstown.