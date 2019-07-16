Berks

Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price

Building includes 2 restaurants, banquet rooms

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 11:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:22 AM EDT

Stokesay Castle listed for sale with $4.2M asking price

LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - If you've ever wanted to own your own castle, now's your chance.

Stokesay Castle on Mount Penn in Lower Alsace Township is up for sale, with an asking price of $4.2 million.

The stone building, built in 1932 and patterned after a 13th-century English castle, includes two restaurants and several banquet and meeting rooms of various sizes. It has long served as a popular wedding ceremony and reception venue.

Local entrepreneur Jack Gulati, the former owner of the Reading Royals, bought the then-closed Stokesay Castle at a bankruptcy auction in 2009. He added The Knight's Pub casual-style restaurant and bar in 2012.

Gulati also proposed building a hotel and a senior living community on the property, but those plans never got off the ground.

Gulati later sold the business to his three sons.

The family also operates the SunnyBrook Ballroom near Pottstown.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:37 AM

  • SW 6 mph
  • 29°
  • 59%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
69 News

Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash reported

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Day after rain, flood cleanup continues in Amity area

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Friends, coworkers remember woman, child lost to flooding

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Cleanup underway after flooding damages businesses in Berks

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

'Smelly but good:' Tow truck driver describes crash cleanup

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

School offers counseling for classmates of boy lost to flood

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Crime Alert offers $10K reward in Wyomissing homicide case

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Car goes beyond parking space, crashes into office building

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Berks

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek
Zach DeWever | 69 News

PHOTOS: Flood damage along, near Manatawny Creek

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
Yuengling

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek
69 News

Pregnant woman, son, 9, found dead in rain-swollen creek

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Police: Domestic dispute, alcohol behind crash into house

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks
Tim Lind | 69 News

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, water rescues in Berks

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
Yuengling

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
Yuengling

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

New ARL director shares vision for improving animal welfare

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Police: Oley man may also have plotted to kill responders

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries
69 News

Cat adopted from ARL after recovering from severe injuries

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Small fryer fire closes restaurant for cleanup, inspection

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
PETA

Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Toppled tractor-trailer stops traffic on I-78 West in Berks

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78
PennDOT

Greenwich man commends response to fiery crash on I-78

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

Oley couple victims of murder-suicide outside burning home

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley
Chad Blimline | 69 News

VIDEO: News conference on murder-suicide in Oley

Berks detectives arrest Fleetwood man in child porn case

Berks detectives arrest Fleetwood man in child porn case

Man shot during domestic dispute in Reading; woman charged

Man shot during domestic dispute in Reading; woman charged

Peers resigns as Greater Reading Chamber Alliance president
69 News

Peers resigns as Greater Reading Chamber Alliance president

Overturned RV causes traffic headaches on Pa. Turnpike

Overturned RV causes traffic headaches on Pa. Turnpike

Police, Berks coroner called to scene of house fire in Oley
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Police, Berks coroner called to scene of house fire in Oley

Reading City Council looks to state to limit fireworks sales
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Reading City Council looks to state to limit fireworks sales

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading
COCA

Construction begins on new COCA resource center in Reading

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Grocery store chain fights hunger with summer fundraiser

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet

Berks woman sentenced for leaving newborn in restroom toilet