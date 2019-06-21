Storms cause problems across Berks County
WEST READING, Pa. - Flooding forced nearly 2 dozen people from their apartments in Wyomissing.
This was the scene earlier at Cambridge Apartments as people evaluated the damage and cleaned up. Officials said the worst hit apartments took on 4 feet of water.
The storms hit Wyomissing and West Reading especially hard and also caused problems out at Blue Marsh Lake.
The sounds of downpours and damaging flood waters have given way to those of cleanup outside the Wawa in Wyomissing.
The flooding impacted the presummer season prep process at the Wyomissing pool.
"Power wash all the sides, open up all the valves, pump the clean water through to fill it up and start chlorinating it," Rob Lewis with Wyomissing Parks and Recreation said. "We have to redo this whole thing now."
Recreation officials say it could dampen spirits in the first weekend of the summer.
Over in West Reading high waters impacted the pool and park, including this pedestrian bridge.
"The way the beams are twisted it just took on too much debris," Dean Murray with West Reading Borough said. "Unfortunately, the water had nowhere else to go so it just pushed it."
The raging water at the basin at Blue Marsh Lake means the lake took on a lot of rain. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to drain the lake. The beach and boat docks have been closed.
